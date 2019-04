MIRI: The plantation, bush and peat fire, which caused Kuala Baram to be hazy, has been brought under control, with the blaze covering 70ha extinguished late this evening.

Miri Fire and Rescue chief Law Poh Kiong said they managed to put out the blaze near SK Kuala Baram II.

“We used three methods to put out the fire, namely flooding the affected area, water bombing using helicopter and extinguishing areas surrounding the fire,“ he said today.

Law said another 10ha area in Kuala Baram had also caught fire, but the situation was under control.

“Today, 55 firefighters, plantation companies as well as the Drainage and Irrigation Department took part in putting out the blaze,“ he said, adding that the Fire and Rescue Department Air Unit also helped by dropping 18 water bombs from 3pm to 5pm today. — Bernama