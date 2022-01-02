Fire Dept’s preparedness at optimum level - Reezal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department’s (JPBM) preparedness is at the optimum level throughout the northeast monsoon season, says Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said JPBN was also on the alert of the situation in the west coast of the peninsula which was expected to experience the big tide phenomenon until Jan 5.

“Until 8 am today, 4,878 operations have been conducted during this monsoon season with 7,527 personnel and 438 assets mobilised to the flood-hit states.

“The presence of the ‘Wira Merah’ (Red Warriors) in each location, to me, is a relief for the people. For that, I pray that the Wira Merah be given continuous strength in servimg the people, whenever and wherever,” he said through his post on Facebook today.

In the post, Reezal Merican also shared a briefing session held at the department’s headquarters in Putrajaya and updates on the teams’ preparedness in facing the second wave of floods.

He said the briefing session was attended by the respective state Fire Department’s directors while a real-time report was also given on the situation in the country, particularly the flood-affected states.

Up to noon today, there was a rise in the number of evacuees at the flood relief centres (PPS) in Sabah, Pahang, Melaka, Johor and Negeri Sembilan, while Kelantan and Terengganu recorded a drop. - Bernama