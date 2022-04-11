Fire Dept to conduct periodic patrols at road accident hotspots

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department will carry out periodic patrols at accident hotspots in the state during the month of Ramadan and the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations.

State director Zainal Madasin (pix) said the hotspots identified include the main routes to Kelantan, namely, the East-West Highway, Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai-Kota Bharu and Jalan Pasir Puteh-Kuala Terengganu.

“The patrols are implemented following the spike in traffic and daily activities especially during Ramadan and Hari Raya this year compared to two years ago due to Covid-19.

“The initiative is our immediate action if mishaps occur and to ensure our personnel are always in a state of readiness,” he told reporters after a Ramadan Bazaar Fire Programme at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium Ramadan Bazaar, here today.

He also said the number of vehicles entering Kelantan was expected to go up during the Aidilfitri celebration this year compared to the same period two years ago.

“The preparedness of personnel and logistical assets must be carried out much earlier to face the possibility of road accidents and fire in the state.

“For the record, the number of accidents was very high when the number of vehicles entering and leaving the state went up,” he added. — Bernama