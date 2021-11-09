Fire Dept to increase number of life-saving kits in every state

PORT DICKSON: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is expected to install two additional sets of Life Saving Appliances (LiSA) in every state next year, its deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said.

The kits will be additions to the existing 27 installed throughout the country since 2019 and can be used in the event of an emergency by rescuers while waiting for rescue personnel to arrive, he added.

“It will, however, be subject to allocations from the government. We expect each state to receive two sets but if there’s more budget, we might add more than the estimated number.

“(They will be added) not only at beaches, but any popular public area, including rapids and waterfalls. The LiSA kits provide family members access to rescue equipment, at least there is something that can be used to save a drowning victim immediately,” he told reporters after officiating a North East Monsoon readiness event here today, which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan JBPM director Hamdan Ali.

LiSA is a secure box filled with rescue equipment, including buoys, life jackets, rope bags and sirens.

He also said that JBPM personnel throughout the country were gearing up to be mobilised to provide assistance in several states that are expected to be hit by floods following the North East Monsoon that begins this month.

Abdul Wahab said preparations included training sessions involving asset management and rescue operation skills as well as advising residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

On Nov 1, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) announced that heavy downpours are expected to occur in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor from November till early January next year following the transition of the North East Monsoon from Nov 3 till March next year.

Heavy rain is also expected in Sarawak and Sabah from early January to February 2022. — Bernama