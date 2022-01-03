Fire Dept to prioritise states, districts cut off from supplies

SEGAMAT: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department has been asked to prioritse states and districts that are cut off from supplies due to flooded routes.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said many routes have been affected and there were flood victims who are unable to obtain supplies of basic necessities.

“For instance, I went to Kampung Lubok Lanjut, Batu Anam today to present aid but discovered the area was cut off as the route had been flooded to an unknown depth.

“It looked like it had become a really large island and it was challenging to get to the village due to swift currents. When I looked at the map, I was right in the middle of a submerged road,” he said during a media conference at Batu Anam here today.

He said there were 96 families in the village and tidal surges were occurring in the area.

Reezal Merican also said so far seven districts in Johor have been hit by floods, including Segamat, Tangkak, Mersing, Kluang, Kota Tinggi and Batu Pahat.

“I have seen that certain areas were flooded as a result of rising waters of Sungai Muar and possibly waters from Sungai Gemas that flow to Segamat, causing the flood to not recede,” he said.

He added that his ministry would publish educational videos to increase awareness of the dangers of braving floodwaters without the supervision of the authorities.

“I found many flood affected people trying to brave the floodwaters with cars or on their own without conducting a risk assessment.

“Trying to brave floodwaters in a vehicle could cause the vehicle to overturned by strong currents and endanger your own lives,” he added.

The videos would be issued by the minister as soon as possible as a way to educate the public.

“If people still want to brave the floodwaters they should contact the authorities beforehand and not take risks themselves.

“They (flood victims) must refer to the firefighters on duty and observe whether the currents are swift or not,” he said.

Reezal Merican also flood victims are reminded not to simply believe the spread of false news during the duration of the disaster as it would cause unrest and public concern among flood victims.

Checks by Bernama from the air around Gemas and Kuala Pilah in Negeri Sembilan as well as Buluh Kasap, Segamat in Johor revealed that areas were still severely affected by floods, with some housing areas being submerged in floodwaters.

In addition, some areas located on high ground formed ‘large islands’ cut off from each other after connecting areas and routes were submerged.

Reezal Merican also visited two relief centres at Kampung Pudu and Kampung Lubuk Lanjot, Segamat, and presented basic necessities to flood victims in both villages. - Bernama