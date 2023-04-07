Fire Dept: Unusual heavy rain caused Air Putih water surge phenomenon

CHUKAI: Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Hassan ‘As’ari Omar believes that the unusually heavy rainfall on Saturday was the main cause of the water surge phenomenon at Jeram Air Putih, here.

He said on that day, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) recorded a rainfall reading of 106.5 millimetres (mm) in a short period.

According to the DID’s Public Infobanjir website, Kemaman district recorded rainfall readings of 0.5 mm on June 28, 9.0 mm (July 2) and 0.5 mm (July 3). Rainfall data on June 29 and 30 was not recorded due to disruption of the observation system.

“Water surge can also occur due to the formation of craters along the river and blocks that prevent debris from going down Sungai Teladas.

“When it rained very heavily on Saturday, I believe it caused everything that accumulated in the river crater and the stone blocks no longer able to withstand the load before suddenly collapsing and drifting away in the form of a water surge,“ he said.

Hassan ‘As’ari said the strong currents then flowed through Sungai Teladas until it reached Jeram Air Putih.

A family of nine from Felda Lepar Hilir, Kuantan, Pahang and another individual from Batu Pahat, Johor, who was engaged to a member of the family, had gone on a picnic to the Air Putih waterfalls on Saturday.

They are believed to have been swept away by strong currents caused by the water surge.

The search and rescue operations for victims of the Air Putih water surge tragedy have found eight bodies as of 3 pm today.-Bernama