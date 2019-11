SANDAKAN: A total of 35 houses were destroyed in a fire incident at a floating village in Kampung Bungaya, Batu Sapi near here, last night.

According to a statement from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department, its operations centre received an emergency call at 12.40pm, and a team from the Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station led by Jimmy Lagung rushed to the scene located about 22km from the station.

“The operation covered an affected area of about 0.6ha and the fire was brought under control at 2.35am, and fully doused by 5.19am.

“There were no fatalities reported and the cause of the fire and estimated losses are still under investigation,“ the statement said.

During the operation, a volunteer from the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) loss consciousness, and was given initial treatment by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team before being sent to the Duchess of Kent Hospital here.

He is reported to be in stable condition. — Bernama