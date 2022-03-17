Fire destroys 17 houses in Kampung Bukit Malut, Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: A total of 17 houses were destroyed in a fire incident in the Kampung Bukit Malut settlement, near Langkawi, yesterday.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Sayani Saidon said they received a distress call at 6.47 pm regarding the incident.

“A team of officers and personnel from the Persiaran Putra and Langkawi Fire and Rescue Stations (BBP) was dispatched to the scene.

“Fifteen of the houses were 95 per cent destroyed while two were 50-80 per cent burnt,” he said in a statement today, adding that the blaze was brought under control at 7.47 pm before being completely extinguished at 10.47 pm.

“No one was injured in the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,“ he said. — Bernama