SANDAKAN: A man suffered burns to his hands in an early morning fire which destroyed 32 homes in Kampung Air here this morning.

According to Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department chief, Anddre Andrew, the man was received initial treatment from the Emergency Medical Rescue Service team at the location of the incident before he was rushed to hospital.

Earlier, the department received an emergency call about the fire at 5.28am.

Anddre said the fire was brought under control by about 6.30am. — Bernama