Fire destroys about 90 stilt houses in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: About 90 stilt houses in Kampung Cenderamata, Batu Sapi near here were destroyed in a fire early this morning.

However, there were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident.

Sandakan Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department chief Jasri Abd Jal said personnel from the Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene upon receiving an emergency call at 3.06 am.

“The fire was brought under control at 4.53 am and fully extinguished at 7.48 am,” he said when met by reporters at the scene of the fire today.

Meanwhile, Sandakan district police chief ACP Abd Fuad Abd Malek said following the incident, the Disaster Operations Control Centre was activated and all victims have been placed at the Batu Sapi People’s Housing Project Scheme (PPR) which will be used as a temporary relief centre.

According to him, as of now, 34 families have registered with the Social Welfare Department and the registration process at the centre is still ongoing. - Bernama