Fire destroys Bandar Manjalara furniture store

KUALA LUMPUR: A furniture store next to another was razed to the ground in an early morning fire in Bandar Manjalara today.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Kuala Lumpur operations commander, Mohd Eirwan Hassian@Hussin, said in a statement today that they were called to the location at 12.03am.

“We immediately deployed 70 firemen from the Jinjang, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Gombak Selatan, Wangsa Maju, Sentul, Seputeh and Hang Tuah fire stations to fight the fire.

“The fire started at the first store which was completely destroyed before spreading to the second one.

“Fire destroyed 10% of the second store with flames prevented from spreading at 12.51am,” said Mohd Eirwan, adding that the fire was put out at 2.35am.

He said there were no casualties and an investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched. - Bernama