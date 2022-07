PETALING JAYA: A fire broke out at a workshop along Jalan Tuaran bypass in Kota Kinabalu, saw at least 12 vehicles caught fire, The Star Online reports.

The Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 6.14pm, and two teams from Lintas fire station and Kota Kinabalu fire station were sent to the scene.

The department is still investigating the cause of the fire, and the actual amount of losses had yet to be determined.