Fire destroys five shophouses in Pasir Puteh

PASIR PUTEH: A row of five shophouses in Chabang Tiga, Gaal here were destroyed in a fire today.

Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Station chief Azhar Elmi Mustofar said the fire, which started at 11.30 am, destroyed a three-door grocery store, a bakery, and a shop selling coconut milk.

“However, no casualties were reported. Firemen managed to put out the fire at 2.15 pm,” he said when contacted.

He said the scorching hot weather had caused the fire to spread rapidly.

“The grocery shop was razed as 90 per cent of its structure was made of wood, while the bakery was 30 per cent burnt and the other shop, 10 per cent,” he said.

The cause of the fire and losses suffered were being investigated, he said. - Bernama