Fire destroys garment factory in Ipoh

IPOH: A fire destroyed a garment and stocking factory on Jalan Industri Kecil Bercham 7 here this morning.

Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station operations chief Azman Hussin said the fire engulfed 90% of the 20,000 square foot factory.

He said 65 members of the Ipoh, Meru Raya and Simpang Pulai fire and rescue stations had been dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.40am.

“Upon arrival about seven minutes later, the fire was still spreading. However, there were no victims as the factory was closed following the implementation of the Movement Control Order,” he told Bernama when contacted.

At press time, Azman said they were still working on extinguishing the fire. — Bernama