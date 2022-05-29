Fire destroys nine houses in Dengkil

DENGKIL: A row of nine single-storey houses in Kampung Jenderam Hilir, here, were razed in a fire last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the department was alerted of the incident at 9.52 pm and firefighters arrived at the scene at 10 pm.

“The fire was extinguished an hour later. Almost 90 per cent of the premises were destroyed, but no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated,” he said when contacted here today.

It is understood that some 25 occupants were renting the houses comprising 20 adults and five children, including citizens of Indonesia and Pakistan. — Bernama