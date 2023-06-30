Fire destroys seven factories, one store in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven factories and one warehouse were raged in a fire at the Budiman Industrial Estate, Cheras here early this morning.

Selangor Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said no victims were injured in the 2 am incident.

“The Fire Department received a distress call at 2.15 am and the first team of firefighters reached the location 23 minutes later.

“A total of 48 firefighters with 10 fire engines and four water tankers along with an ambulance from the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), BBP Serdang, BBP Pandan, BBP Kajang, BBP Bangi, BBP Petaling Jaya, BBP Shah Alam and BBP Cyberjaya were deployed to the location,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the fire broke out at four factories in the area and rapidly spread to other factories due to renovation works and the factories were built close to one another.

“The affected factories also have a high fire load because they were packed with flammable materials,“ he said.

Wan Md Razali said the eight premises that were destroyed were a storage space for items used in events, and seven factories namely a plastic goods factory, a house model factory, a tobacco factory, a furniture and mattress factory, a car audio factory, and a cat food factory.

He said the fire was brought under control at 4.37 am and an investigation to identify the cause was still underway. -Bernama