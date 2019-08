KOTA BARU: A fire destroyed seven houses in Kampung Dusun Muda, here last night.

Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Mohd Wildan Azhari said no one was injured in the incident.

He said the department was notified at 9.05pm and 59 firemen arrived in seven engines about nine minutes later.

“The firemen from Kota Baru, Pengkalan Chepa, Pasir Tumboh, Kota Darul Naim and Tunjong stations brought the blaze under control at 9.59pm,“ he told reporters when met at the scene.

He said the firemen faced some difficulty in putting out the blaze due to strong wind and low water pressure.

The cause of the fire and damage had yet to be ascertained, he said. - Bernama