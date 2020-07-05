Fire destroys three houses, 10 vehicles in Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BARU: Three double-storey semi-permanent houses and 10 vehicles were destroyed in a fire at Jalan Tembioh, Kampung Sri Lalang near Kota Tinggi this morning.

Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Senior Assistant Fire Supt Azman Jantan said no injuries were reported in the 7.11am incident.

He said 20 firefighters from the Kota Tinggi and Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue stations rushed to the scene immediately following an emergency call via the MERS 999 line.

He said the firefighting operation involved two Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vans, two Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) machines, one fire response vehicle (FRV) and a four-wheel-drive Toyota Hilux.

“Upon arrival at the scene the flames had already engulfed the houses and vehicles,” he said in a statement, here today.

Azman said all the damaged vehicles, of various brands, were parked near the three houses, including a Proton Wira, Toyota Hiace, a Honda EK3, a Volvo, a Proton Perdana, a Honda FD, a Ford Econovan, and a Suzuki GSX motorcycle.

He said the fire-fighting operation ended at 10.25am while the cause of the fire and estimated losses were still being investigated. - Bernama