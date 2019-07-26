Fire erupts in Kampung Kerinchi, Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: A fire broke out at Jalan Kerinchi 2, Kampung Kerinchi, destroying four houses here today.

A spokesperson from the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement, said that the department had received a distress call alerting them to the incident at 8.53am.

“A team of firemen from the Pantai, Seputeh and Hang Tuah were dispatched to the scene subsequently,” he added.

Upon the arrival, the 28-men team, which was lead by operations chief Muhammad Ridhwan Kamarulzaman, attempted to put out the fire that involved four 9.2x3.7 sq m of shared houses.

The houses were occupied by the construction workers.

“The fire was successfully controlled around 9.23am and did not involve any casualties. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,“ he added.