Fire, explosion at Kg Tambak Jawa act of sabotage: Selangor exco

KUALA SELANGOR: The incident in which over 200 barrels of chemicals had burst into flames and exploded at Jalan Kapar, Batu 16 in Kampung Tambak Jawa, Kuala Selangor near here is believed to be an act of sabotage.

State Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Hee Loy Sian said this was because investigations found pierce marks on 14 of the barrels, causing the chemical substances to leak before bursting into flames.

He said investigations revealed elements of sabotage as some intruders had entered the site although regular monitoring weere conducted after the media reported on the dumping of the barrels at the site.

“Last Wednesday we received a report of 270 barrels of chemicals being dumped at the two locations. A total of 244 barrels were discovered in one area while 26 barrels were found 500m away.

“We have been waiting for a permit to dispose of the substances but some trespassers have attempted sabotage. They are not hazardous substances but are highly flammable,” he told a press conference after a site visit today.

Hee did not rule out the possibility that the fire was caused when irresponsible parties who had dumped the barrels there had attempted to get rid of the substances.

However he said, for now no arrests have been made and investigations are underway to determine those responsible for the incident, adding that no labels were found on the barrels. - Bernama