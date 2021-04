KOTA BHARU: Five huts at Madrasah Diniah Bakriah, or better known as Pondok Pasir Tumboh, here, were gutted in a fire early today.

Pasir Tumboh Fire and Rescue Department station chief El Taraff Mohd Zachariah said, however, all five students at the residential units managed to escape without sustaining any injuries.

He said the department received an emergency call at 2.43am and his team arrived at the location within five minutes.

“The fire was doused by 4.20am with the help of the police and Tenaga Nasional Berhad personnel.

“So far, the cause of the incident and the amount of losses are still under investigation. The fire department’s forensic unit has also been sent to the scene for further investigations,“ he said when contacted today.

Established in 1954, Pondok Pasir Tumboh is one of the largest and most famous Islamic religious schools in Kelantan. — Bernama