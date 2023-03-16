Fire hazard jitters over wood debris at apartment block

PETALING JAYA: A resident of Sri Tanjung Apartments in Bandar Puchong Jaya, Selangor has expressed concern over wood debris and a bottle of oil that was left behind after the apartment management felled several trees on March 10.

Vincent S. Pandian, 50, said the debris posed a fire hazard.

“In an earlier incident on March 1, some children had set off firecrackers and accidentally started a fire at a store near Block L.

“It took around five days to clean up the debris after the incident.

“So, I have every reason to be concerned over the debris that has been left. The debris has not been cleared for several days and it is unsightly. While the bottle of oil is not flammable, it too should have been removed,” he said.

Vincent claimed that the apartment management did not provide any notice that trees would be felled.

“As residents, we have a right to know this,” he said, adding that according to the Strata Management Act 2013, the minutes of management meetings should be posted on the building’s notice boards within 21 days for the attention of the owners and be displayed until it is replaced by a copy of the minutes of a subsequent meeting.

“However, for four months now, the minutes of meetings have not been posted on our notice boards,” he said.

When contacted, the apartment’s building executive Moses Velauthan said the management only had three workers, which is why it has taken some time to clear the debris.

“While we strive to be as efficient as possible, this is a residential area. Sometimes, we face some difficulty in cleaning up the debris as soon as it occurs,” Moses said, adding that the trees were felled as it was blocking the main lobby of the apartment block.

A Subang Jaya City Council spokesman said residents who are unhappy with any action taken by their management committees can complain about it.

“Complaints can be lodged through our website at mbsj.gov.my/ms/saluran-aduan or mbsj.gov.my/ms.

“We will certainly look into all complaints,” he said.