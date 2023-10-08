Fire involving five vessels in Tanjong Manis under investigation

SIBU: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) are carrying out a thorough investigation into a fire this morning at Tanjung Manis, about 71 kilometres from here, that damaged five vessels owned by Perbadanan Pembangunan Ekonomi Sarawak (PPES).

Investigations are being carried out covering all angles, including technical and arson.

Sarawak Zone 4, Fire and Rescue Department chief Andy Allie said based on initial information, the fire had started at the rear end of one of the damaged vessels.

“The department’s Forensic Unit are carrying out investigations, The investigations are expected to be completed in 14 days. Once completed the investigation report will be handed to the police for further action,” he said when contacted today.

Andy had said earlier that as soon as a call was received about the incident, a team from the Tanjong Manis Fire and Rescue Station was sent to the location immediately.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, four vessels anchored at the Tnjong Manis LKIM jetty had been damaged by fire and the rising tide made it difficult for the firefighters to carry out investigations on the vessel.

“The Bomba from Tanjong Manis managed to douse the fire using a maritime vessael but there were casualties,” he said.

The fire was brought under control by 5.40 and the operation ended at 11.40am.

During the incident there were about 20 ships at the location, either achored or undergoing repairs or maintenance. -Bernama