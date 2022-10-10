Fire leaves 200 homeless, destroys 20 houses

KUDAT: Over 200 residents were left homeless after a fire destroyed 20 houses in Kampung Tanjung Kapur here, early this morning.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said 21 personnel on three fire engines were deployed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 2.28 am.

“No casualties were reported. The blaze was put under control at 4.21 am, and the firefighting operation ended at 6.43 am,” he said when contacted.

The operation involved personnel from the Kudat and Kota Marudu Fire and Rescue Stations and was assisted by the Civil Defence Force, Kampung Air Volunteer Firefighters and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd.

The cause of the fire and loss suffered were still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that a temporary evacuation centre was opened this morning at the Rumah Rehat Daerah Kudat here to accommodate affected victims.

“As of 2 pm, a total of 252 victims from 44 families have been placed in the evacuation centre, and the distribution of aid is being carried out,” it said. - Bernama