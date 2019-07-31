Fire leaves eight from two families homeless in Labuan

LABUAN: “From what I see outside, I don’t think I have the heart to go inside. You see, we have lived there for 30 years now, and it has turned into that,” was what Aldrin @ Arifin Abdullah could say after a fire destroyed his house early today.

Aldrin, 54, was one of eight people left homeless after a fire, believed to have started from a short circuit, razed two connected wooden houses in Kg Rancha-Rancha here just after midnight.

None of them were able to salvage any belongings from the fire which also destroyed three motorcycles and a car.

“I was about to go to bed when I smelt smoke. My wife opened the front door and we were caught completely by surprise by the fire and thick smoke billowing in the front of the house.

“I grabbed my son and, with my wife, escaped through the back door with only the clothes on our backs.

“Our houses were almost completely destroyed when the firemen arrived and we could only look helplessly as the massive fire ravaged our houses. None of us could salvage our belongings,” he told Bernama at the scene.

Runny Songkui @Tanak, 37, said the fire started from his house and he was also unable to salvage belongings as the blaze raged due to a strong wind.

“My wife and four children had gone to our hometown in (mainland) Sabah. I hope my wife will accept this with patience when she hears about it,” he said.

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) Labuan officials were at the scene to determine the assistance for the victims. — Bernama