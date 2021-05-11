Fire leaves four families homeless ahead of Hari Raya

TELUK INTAN: Four families in Kampung Padang Tembak here were left homeless after a fire razed their houses last night, just three days ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

One of the victims, Bahudin Kulop Wahab, 70, said he and his wife were relaxing in their living room when they heard the sound of crackling fire from his neighbour’s house.

“When I looked outside, the fire has already spread to my house and I tried to put it off by splashing some water but to no avail.

“The fire spread rather quickly. Luckily, my wife (Salamiah Dahari, 56) and I managed to get out of the house, but we could not take out any of our important documents and valuables.

“All of our preparations for Hari Raya, including new clothes and newly-baked cookies, were destroyed,” said the man who had lived there for the past 36 years.

Another victim, Azrul Faizwan Hassan, 30, said although saddened, he was grateful that his mother Maimunah Mohamad, 73, was not at home during the fire.

“My mother is a diabetic and also suffering from knee pain. She has been living with my sister in Puchong, Selangor, since January this year.

“She was devastated to learn about the fire. It is sad because my siblings and I had painted the house for Aidilfitri. It was our family house for the past 40 years. There are so many memories of us and our parents here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Changkat Jong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin said his office would help find a temporary shelter for all the victims.

“So far, two families will be housed at the Laksamana People’s Housing Programme (PPR) area here, while efforts are being done to get temporary shelter for the other two families,” he added. — Bernama