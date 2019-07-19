Fire razes 12 shophouses in Ipoh

IPOH: Fire razed 12 shophouses at Jalan Jubilee, Taman Jubilee here yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue zone 1 chief Mohd Khairul Jamil said his department received a call about the incident at 8.04pm. Eight fire trucks were deployed to the scene.

“The first fire truck arrived at the location at 8.11pm and personnel found that the blaze started from the upper floor. However the lower floor was not affected.

“The top floor was empty and not in use, and there were no casualties,” he told reporters when met. — Bernama