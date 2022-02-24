Fire razes 15 MPK food stalls in Port Klang

SHAH ALAM: A row of 15 Klang Municipal Council (MPK) food stalls at Jalan Besar Pandamaran, Port Klang near here, were razed in a fire early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said about 80 per cent of the stalls were destroyed, but there were no casualties.

He said the department was alerted of the fire at 3.14am and 15 firefighters from Port Klang and Seri Andalas stations arrived at the location about eight minutes later.

“Firefighters were able to control the fire within 15 minutes and the fire was completely extinguished by 5.18 am,“ he said, adding that the cause of the fire was being investigated. - Bernama