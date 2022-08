KUALA LUMPUR: A fire broke out at a sauna at a popular mall in the heart of the city here.

City Fire and Rescue Department said the incident occurred at 5.21pm today.

Two fire engines and 13 firemen from the Jalan Tun Razak and Titiwangsa fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

“They arrived at the scene and found that a sauna on the ground floor of Suria KLCC was on fire,“ the statement read.

Firemen took about nine minutes to put out the flames.

No casualties were reported.