Fire razes two houses in Kampung Baru

KUALA LUMPUR: Two houses on Jalan Raja Uda in Kampung Baru here have been destroyed by fire.

A spokesman of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said 13 firemen in two FRT engines, an LFRT, a water tanker and an EMRS were dispatched to the scene after they received an emergency call at 12.08 am today.

The firemen were from the Titiwangsa, Jalan Hang Tuah and Jalan Tun Razak fire stations.

“When firemen arrived at the scene, two ‘non-permanent’ houses were already engulfed in flames with about 100 per cent destruction.

“However, there were no casualties and the cause of the fire is still being investigated by the forensic unit,” he said in a statement. - Bernama