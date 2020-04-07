Fire razes two houses, seven including two senior citizens rescued unhurt

GEORGE TOWN: Firefighters’ quick action has saved seven lives including two senior citizens who were trapped in two burning homes at Lebuh Carnavon here last night.

Lebuh Pantai Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohamad Rafizi Arafpin said they received a distress call at 10.43pm and one fire engine was dispatched to the location.

“When the team arrived they saw two semi-wooden houses were on fire and their occupants were trapped on the ground floor of their respective double-storey structures.

“We pulled out two senior citizens in their 70s from the first house and five individuals from the second home, all were unhurt,” he said when met at the location.

He said the firefighters took about 15 minutes to control the fire from spreading to other houses and another 30 minutes to put it out.

According to Mohamad Rafizi about 100 firefighters including volunteer firefighters and four engines from three stations — Lebuh Pantai, Paya Terubung and Jalan Perak — involved in the operation.

He also said based on an initial investigation, the fire started on the top floor of the senior citizens’ home. — Bernama