Fire victim’s son shocked to see house in flames

SIBU: A man who lost three family members in a fire which gutted two houses in Kampung Bahagia Jaya last night, said he was shocked to see their home up in flames.

Taip Bus, 56, said when he arrived at the scene he was stunned and could only watch the house built by his brother over 20 years ago, razed to the ground.

“My wife, children and I were at my sister’s house for a thanksgiving ceremony for her late husband who died of an illness four days ago. At about 8 pm, my nephew rushed into the house to inform his grandmother had died in the fire. I was checking on my car in front of the house when he came.

“I quickly raced to the location. I was shocked and surprised when I arrived at the house. It was ablaze and my aged mother, brother and his daughter were in the house. There was nothing I could do as the fire was spreading very fast,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

Another house located in front of the house was 90 per cent destroyed but a 27-year-old male occupant survived.

The dead victims were identified as Rasidah Suut, 81, her son Abdullah Bus, 64 and her granddaughter Suriaty Abdullah, 19. All three were laid to rest at the Kemuyang Muslim Cemetery at about 1.15 pm today.

Taip said both his mother and military retiree brother were frail and sickly and had difficulty walking adding that his brother broke his leg in a road accident several years ago.

Meanwhile, a forensic and a K9 team from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department headquarters were at the scene of the fire to carry out further investigation.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire chief, Janggan Mulling was also present said the forensic and K9 teams were ther to assist in the investigation and explore all aspects, including elements of arson.

Janggan added the police would be called if there was any element of foul play involved. - Bernama