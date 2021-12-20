Fire victims of Sri Johor flats to get RM1,000 per household

KUALA LUMPUR: The head of every household affected by the fire at the Perumahan Awam Sri Johor in Cheras tonight will receive a RM1,000 aid, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“As I announced in Selangor this morning on aid for disaster victims, these fire victims will get RM1,000 because fire is also a disaster,” he told reporters after visiting the scene of the fire.

Also present was Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

Ismail Sabri also said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will also provide new houses to the fire victims, who are from eight units on the top floor of the flats.

“Residents of the third floor and below can move back if their units are found not to pose a danger,” he said.

He said firemen managed to bring the blaze under control but the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

Eight units on the fourth floor of Block 31 caught fire at about 9.20 pm. — Bernama