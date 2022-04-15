Firecrackers meant for Aidilfitri worth RM83,000 seized

BATU PAHAT: The Region 2 Marine Police Force (PPM) seized various types of firecrackers with an estimated value of RM83,000 in an ‘Op Kontraban’ raid in Batu Pahat, Johor, on Wednesday.

Its commander, ACP Muhd ​​Zailani Abdullah said the 6.30 pm raid involved a team of officers and personnel from PPM Region 2 who arrested a 49-year-old man, suspected of storing the firecrackers.

He said the banned items are believed to be for the local market which is also for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

“Following a public tip-off, the team rushed to the location and found a total of 63 boxes containing various types of firecrackers and fireworks estimated to be worth RM83,000.

“The case is being investigated under the Explosives Act 1957 and if convicted, the perpetrator can be sentenced to up to seven years in prison or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both,” he said in a statement, today.

He also urged the public to channel information to the authorities to combat any form of crime, especially involving the safety and public order of the maritime community.

“Any information can be channelled to PPM Region 2 at 07-237 2221 or 07-237 2222,” he said. — Bernama