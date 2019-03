SHAH ALAM: Firefighter Muhammad Adib’s (pix) father, Mohd Kassim Abd Hamid, arrived at the Shah Alam Court complex here today to testify in the inquest on his son’s death.

He was seen entering the Coroner’s Court at 11.05am and was accompanied by his son, Muhammad Asyraf.

Mohd Kassim, 64, is the 23rd prosecution witness in the inquest proceeding which entered its 15th day today to ascertain the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death. The hearing is before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad.

Muhammad Adib, who was a member of the EMRS at the Subang Jaya Fire & Rescue Station, was badly injured in the riot at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on Nov 27 last year.

He died almost a month later at the National Heart Institute (IJN). — Bernama