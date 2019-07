SHAH ALAM: A physics expert from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) told the Coroner’s Court here today that the formula on the calculation of the impact of the blows that caused injuries on firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim submitted by senior forensic pathologist in the United Kingdom, Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid, was more rational.

Senior lecturer at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Dr Amir Radzi Ab Ghani , the 30th witness in Muhammad Adib’s inquest proceedings, said the reason being that the formula used by Dr Shahrom was more suitable than the one used by the forensic medical expert from Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi.

“Dr Shahrom focused on the height of the victim’s fall from the EMRS van to the road , while Dr Ahmad Hafizam took into account the total weight of the EMRS van, which is not apt because only the door of the EMRS van hit the victim,” he said when testifying in the inquest before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad on the 40th day of the proceedings.

Amir Radzi said the weight of the EMRS van would only be applicable if Muhammad Adib was directly hit by it.

“In a previous report that I read, it was stated that Muhammad Adib was at the door of the EMRS van, so, only the weight of the door should be used to calculate the blows that caused the injury.

“When the crash happened, only the weight of the EMRS door that hit the victim mattered, the van did not play any role,” he added.

He agreed with Dr Shahrom on an experiment that showed Muhammad Adib did not fall nor was thrown out in the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was also a member of the emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) at the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station, was seriously injured in a riot at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27, 2018.

He passed away on Dec 17, after 21 days at the National Heart Institute. — Bernama