Firefighter who lost consciousness during rescue operation dies early today

MELAKA: The Melaka Tengah Fire and Rescue Department firefighter who lost consciousness during a flood rescue operation at Kampung Sungai Putat, Ayer Keroh died early today.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department director Asst Comm Abu Bakar Katain said Mohd Diya Che Jusoh, 46, breathed last at 3.11am today at the Emergency and Trauma Department of the Melaka Hospital here.

“The remains will be buried at the Masjid An-Nur Cemetery, Krubong, at 10am today.

“The staff of the Melaka Fire and Rescue Department convey their condolences and are saddened by the incident,” he said in a statement today.

In the incident which occurred at about 5.30pm yesterday, Mohd Diya was believed to have been securing a line in a flood area to help evacuate Kampung Sungai Putat residents from their dwellings when he suddenly lost consciousness and fell into the swift chest-high flood waters.

Other firefighters who witnessed the incident took about 10 minutes to rescue him and get him to safety. — Bernama