Firefighters rescue five-month old baby girl locked in car

KUALA LUMPUR: A five-month-old baby girl was rescued by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department after being trapped in a car in Taman Saujana KLIA here at noon today.

Its director Morni Mamat said they received a distress call about the incident at 1.23 pm and six firefighters from the KLIA Fire Department rushed to the location.

“The victim was believed to have been trapped in the car for around 30 minutes after the autolock of the Proton Saga engaged after the mother got down from the vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

The firefighters used specialised equipment to open the car door and managed to rescue the baby before handing her over to her mother. - Bernama