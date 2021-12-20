Firefighters take 7 hours to put out plastic factory blaze in Kulai

KULAI: The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) took about seven hours to extinguish a blaze at a plastic factory in the Senai 3 industrial area here last night.

Dark clouds of thick smoke from the blaze could be seen as far as 10 kilometres away and were even spotted by vehicles passing through the North-South Expressway.

Johor JBPM director Datuk Yahaya Madis said they received a call about the fire at 12.44 pm, involving four blocks of factory buildings with an area of 27,000 square metres.

“As of 8 pm last night, the fire has destroyed 93 per cent of the entire premises.

“The fire was brought under control but spread to the factory building at the back due to materials and wind factors,” he said when contacted here yesterday.

Yahaya said his team faced difficulties as there were flammable materials involved, including resin and had to also use foam to extinguish the blaze, apart from water.

He said his team also expected it would take some time before the fire could be completely extinguished.

“A total of 67 personnel from several fire stations as well as two volunteer fire brigades also assisted in the operation,“ he said. — Bernama