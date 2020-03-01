Firefighters take seven hours to douse flame of burning noodle factory in Kepala Batas

KEPALA BATAS: Firefighters took over seven hours to douse the flames of a burning noodle and vermicelli factory in Jalan Lahar Kepar, here, early today.

A spokesperson at the Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said a team from the Kepala Batas fire and rescue station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 3.45am.

“When the fire team arrived, the fire was at its peak and spreading due to the strong winds. The firemen took about an hour to contain the fire and the fire-fighting operation ended at about 11am today,” he added.

He said more than 150 firemen, including from the volunteer fire brigade (PBS) were involving in the operation.

The fire destroyed more than 90% of the factory building, as well as machinery and equipment, he said, adding that the department was investigating the cause of the fire and losses incurred.

Meanwhile, North Seberang Perai (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorikane Mohd Noor said there was no report of a casualty in the fire.

He said according to the factory owner, the factory had 150 foreign workers, with 120 of them attending a team building course in Ipoh.

Those who did not go for the course stayed in cargo containers in the factory area, but they managed to escape before the fire spread, he added. - Bernama