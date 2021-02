IPOH, Feb 27: Firefighters had to trek almost 10 kilometres (km) to fight a 16-hectare forest fire in Kampung Sindu, Jalan Cameron Highlands-Simpang Pulai here since last Thursday, finally putting out the fire this afternoon.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman said the hilly and steep conditions of the area complicated efforts for fire engines from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue station to enter the location and put out the fire.

“Firefighters had difficulty due to the hilly terrain and limited water supply but managed to put out the forest fire after 45 hours,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said 15 firefighters had to trek carrying firefighting equipment, including fire beaters and jet shooters, in order to get enough water from the hill to put out the fire.

Azmi said hot and dry weather caused the fire to spread quickly across the hilly terrain.

He said the cause of the fire was still being investigated and currently the department did not deny the possibility that it was caused by an individual. - Bernama