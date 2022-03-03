Firefly to resume flight ops from Penang starting April 11

KOTA KINABALU: Firefly will resume flight operations from Penang starting April 11 with the launch of ticket sales for flights to Johor Bahru, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, said chief executive officer Philip See.

“Fares can be as low as RM69 one-way on a Boeing 737-800 flight. This will begin with twice daily return flights from Penang to Johor Bahru, and one daily return flight from Penang to Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

“This will be raised to three-time daily return flights from Penang to Johor Bahru and twice daily return flights from Penang to Kuching and Kota Kinabalu starting April 25,” he said at a Firefly media event today.

Customers will have the flexibility and convenience of seat, insurance coverage and in-flight food selection.

As Firefly is part of Malaysia Aviation Group, the strong network and code-sharing arrangements with sister companies Malaysia Airlines and MASwings offer customers a seamless travel experience while also widening its reach from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah, Sarawak, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, he said.

“Firefly will also work with local Malaysian food operators to offer hot in-flight meals,” See said.

As for the choice of Sabah among Firefly flight routes, he said this is because Sabah has always been a focal point for local and foreign tourists.

He said flight tickets are now available for bookings via the Firefly application and website as well as booking offices and travel agents. Customers may also make reservations on its latest flight offerings on the Malaysia Airlines website through a code-share arrangement with Firefly since March 1. - Bernama