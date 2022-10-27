Fireman claims trial to soliciting, accepting RM3,000 in bribes

SHAH ALAM: A fireman pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today on two counts of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM3,000 last year.

Mohd Nor Abdullah, 38, as Assistant Fire Superintendant at the Zone 3 Port Klang Fire and Rescue Station, was alleged to have solicited and accepted the bribe as an inducement for him to recommend a company to be given a business licence by the Klang Municipal Council.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Fire and Rescue station on Nov 30 and Dec 1, 2021.

The charge was framed under Sections 16 (a)(B) and 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act.

If convicted, he can be punished with a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali allowed him bail of RM8,000 with one surety and fixed Nov 29 for mention.

The court also ordered Mohd Nor to report himself at the Selangor MACC office every month and not allowed to apply for or renew his passport.

The prosecution was conducted by Selangor MACC prosecuting officer Mohd Aliff Shaharuzaman while lawyer P.G.Cyril represented the accused. - Bernama