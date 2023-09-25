Fireman gets three months prison for injuring aunt

KUALA LUMPUR: A fireman was sentenced to three months in prison by the Magistrates Court here today, after he pleaded guilty to injuring his aunty, two years ago.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin meted out the sentence on Putera Azirul Abdul Aziz, 32, and ordered him to start serving it today.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing hurt to Aini Ahmad, 58, at the Balai Bomba Taman Melati quarters in Wangsa Maju here at 4 pm on Dec 27, 2021.

The offence provides imprisonment of up to one year or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Earlier during the proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheryn Yong Shi Yee requested a deterrent sentence to serve as a lesson to the accused and to take into account the public interest.

However, Putera Azirul, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lighter sentence on the basis that he was the sole breadwinner for his family and has 14 children, 10 of whom are stepchildren.

“I acted like that (causing the injury) because my in-laws wanted to take my wife back to the village without my permission,” he said. -Bernama