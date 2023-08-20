Fireman killed after being hit by car

ALOR GAJAH: A fireman with the Masjid Tanah Fire Department died when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a multipurpose vehicle in Jalan Hutan Simpan, Masjid Tanah, here, this morning.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said in the 8.20am incident, the victim, Muhammad Hafize Muhamad Sabri, 25, sustained head and bodily injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Investigation at the scene found that the 37-year-old Nissan Grand Livina driver was driving towards Masjid Tanah from Melaka while the victim who was riding a Yamaha Y15ZR was heading to Melaka from Masjid Tanah.

“It was believed that the driver lost control and veered into the opposite lane before colliding with the victim who was on the way home to Taman Pulau Gadong after finishing his shift,” he said in a statement today.

Arshad said the victim was engaged to be married next year.

He said the remains were brought to the Alor Gajah Hospital Forensics Department for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -BERNAMA