Fireman rescue 16 Pokok Sena residents trapped in flood

ALOR SETAR: A total 16 residents from three families in Kampung Kotan, Pokok Sena near here were trapped in a flood that occurred after a heavy rain this evening.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) (Operations and Rescue Division), assistant director Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said JBPM received a call that the 16 people were trapped in the flood at 5.34 pm.

“A team of firemen from the Pokok Sena and Alor Setar stations were dispatched to the location in a fire engine and a boat.

“Three houses were involved with all the occupants trapped in the house. A boat was used to evacuate the victims who were on the top floor of their homes came under two metres of water,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said JBPM evacuated them to safer places, namely, to the homes of their relatives nearby.

However, Mohamadul Ehsan said no temporary relief centre (PPS) was officially opened in Pokok Sena and the victims comprised six men, five women, three boys and two girls.

Meanwhile, a Kedah Civil Defence Force spokesman said a PPS would be opened if the water did not recede while JBPM is still continuing its operation and monitoring the situation from time to time.- Bernama