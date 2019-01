PETALING JAYA: A Serdang Fire and Rescue department officer, shared his interest in snakes although at first he was afraid of the reptile.

Razila Abdullah, 24, said he had initially reared a viper that he had caught in his rented house and since then, he was no longer afraid of snakes.

He added that in cases involving snake captures, he would constantly be on guard because they tend to attack suddenly and whenever they felt threatened.

Razila said he learned a lot of snake catching techniques from Kedah Fire Departments “Raja Ular” Noorizun Kechik.

Meanwhile, Serdang Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Faiz Helmi, said that rescue members regularly go through familiarisation of venomous reptiles training almost every week.

He said the training was very important especially for the departments 15 members as well as regular members to strengthen their skills while capturing snakes.