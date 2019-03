KUALA LUMPUR: Firemen took about four hours to bring under control a fire at a 2.02 hectare forest area in Taman Bukit Mewah, Kajang, near here yesterday.

A statement issued by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department stated that the fire broke out at about 6.30 pm and firemen used the waterbreak approach to bring it under control about four hours later.

It said a total of 19 firemen from the Kajang, Bangi, Pandan and Cyberjaya fire and rescue stations were involved in the fire-fighting operation.

There was no casualty in the fire, it added. — Bernama