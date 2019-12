KUANTAN: The charred body of a senior citizen believed to have had mental problems, was found in a sleeping position on a bed in his home which caught fire last night at about 9.30pm.

Mohamad Daud, 68, who lived alone at his home at a housing scheme for the underprivileged, Perumahan Rakyat Miskin Tegar (PPRT) Kampung Perak in Jerantut, was found by firemen after the blaze was put out, said Jerantut district police chief Supt Mazlan Hassan in a statement issued today.

The fire was spotted by a passing resident.

According to Mazlan, fire and rescue authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the blaze could have been sparked by a lamp found near the victim.

It is understood that Mohamad was last seen having a smoke in his doorway, by two teenagers who had just delivered some food to him as he had complained about being hungry at about 7pm.