JOHOR BARU: The body of a 63-year-old woman, who is believed to have died about five days ago, was found in her house today, along with her 22-year-old special needs daughter, who was in a state of hunger and thirst.

In the incident which took place at 12.40am in Taman Impian Emas, near Skudai, eight firemen had to break open the front door of the one-storey terrace house with the use of machinery.

They were responding to an emergency call from the senior citizen’s son who could not enter the home as the door was locked, and although he had called out to his mother, Chiong Chan Lin, she had not responded.

The son lived elsewhere but checked on the two women who lived on their own.

Mohd Saifulizam Mohd Salleh, operations officer at the Johor Baru fire station, told Bernama that firemen found Chiong, in a lying position in the sitting room.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said it was believed that she died about five days ago, with her death classified as a sudden death.

Her body has been sent to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for a post-mortem examination, while her daughter who has Down’s syndrome, is in the care of relatives. — Bernama